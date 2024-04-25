Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw-Kotei, the National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

In an interview on Adom 106.3 FM’s Burning Issues show with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, Dr. Bisiw-Kotei, also known as Hanna Bisiw, expressed her disappointment with Dr. Bawumia’s remarks about his role as Vice President.

“It’s unfortunate that the current Veep has disgraced his office. It is true, and we have to face the fact,” she stated. “He has ridiculed the position. He told everyone he does not have any use in the party. He is not the yardstick. This is the first time Ghanaians are paying heed to the position.”

Dr. Bisiw-Kotei continued, criticizing Dr. Bawumia’s statement where he referred to himself as a mere “mate” in the role of Vice President, which is a slang term for a bus conductor in Ghana.

“Which Vice President has said that he is useless? He said he is just a mere mate as Vice President and doesn’t take decisions, and is that not useless?” she questioned.

“If they have given you a role to play, and you decide not to account. Even Ghanaian mates give accounts and they are fruitful.” He jabbed the Veep for his role as Head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team.

