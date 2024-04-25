Ghanaian actress and TV personality, Joselyn Dumas, has shed light on the difficulties single mothers encounter when trying to navigate the dating world, attributing much of the challenge to societal biases.

In a recent YouTube video, the actress shared a personal story involving a friend who expressed reluctance to date a woman with a child.

According to Dumas, her friend, Anthony, firmly stated, “Me, I will never be with a born one,” citing concerns about raising a non-biological child and maintaining his bloodline.

Meanwhile, she emphasized that this mindset is prevalent and contributes significantly to the struggles faced by single mothers in finding partners.

“This is the reason why a lot of single mothers are single with their children,” she said.

She also criticized the double standard in society’s views on raising non-biological children, arguing that it should not be seen differently from adoption.

The actress stressed that raising a child, regardless of biological ties, requires significant sacrifice and should not be dismissed as a preference for single life.

The video has sparked conversations about the challenges faced by single mothers in dating, drawing attention to societal attitudes and biases.

