In the wake of gospel musician KODA’s death, more celebrities have come forward to share their battles with G6PD Deficiency, shedding light on the challenges faced by individuals living with this condition.

Presenter and entrepreneur, Cynthia Tima Yeboah, known as Tima Kumkum, and Karen Kash Kane have opened up about their personal experiences with the condition.

Prior to his passing, KODA disclosed that he had been given incorrect medication for eight months due to doctors’ failure to identify his G6PD Deficiency, leading to a deterioration in his health.

G6PD deficiency is a condition where the body lacks or does not have enough of an enzyme called G6PD (glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase), crucial for the proper functioning of red blood cells.

Sharing her own encounter, Karen revealed that she discovered her G6PD Deficiency during a full lab test when she was pregnant with her son six years ago.

Tests later confirmed that she had passed the condition on to her son.

Karen emphasized the precautions she takes to manage the condition, including avoiding malaria drugs and products containing sulfur, such as naphthalene balls.

Tima Kumkum also shared her own struggles with G6PD Deficiency.

She emphasized the severity of her experience, stating that it nearly cost her life, which motivated her to establish her foundation to raise awareness about the condition.

The duo are poised to intensify advocacy on the ailment in a bid to save more lives.

