Residents of Afrangua near Saltpond in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region woke up to discover the remains of a man believed to be in his 40s in a walkway.

The lifeless body, wrapped in a sack, near the Roman Catholic Church has plunged the community into a state of shock and disbelief.

Upon removing the sack, the remains of the victim were found in a badly decomposed state, suggesting that the individual may have been killed several days prior to the discovery.

The victim, fully clothed in a t-shirt and pair of jeans, had his sandals placed together near his head inside the sack.

In an interview with Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, the Assemblyman for the Afrangua Electoral Area, Issah Alhassan said the deceased is not known in the area.

He suspects the victim was killed elsewhere, placed inside the sack, and then abandoned in the vicinity.

Mr Alhassan explained that, no missing person’s report has been filed, and the community had not made any prior discoveries along the route where the body was found.

Meanwhile, Police in Saltpond has transported the body to the Cape Coast mortuary for preservation pending investigations.

READ ALSO