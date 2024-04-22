Millicent Boatemaa, the daughter of a woman whose corpse is missing at the Trinity mortuary in Ashaiman has broken silence on the matter.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Boatemaa revealed her mother passed on January 12, 2024, at the Crystal Hospital in Michelle Camp No.1.

She was subsequently transported to the Trinity Mortuary in Lebanon, Ashaiman, where they went to check on the body every week.

According to her, the last time the family visited the mortuary was two weeks ago during which they informed the workers they would finalise payments and remove the corpse on April 18.

“We went on Friday to pick the body as planned and they even took two bars of Geisha soap and GH₵50 from us that they will bring the body shortly.

“We sat for hours and nothing was heard from the mortuary workers. We sat and watched people who even came to meet us pick their relatives while we sat there unattended to,” she said.

Upon hours of frustration and anger, Boatemaa said they confronted one of the workers to know what the problem was.

“Instead, he got angry at us, threatening to injure us with a knife he was holding so we just had to sit quietly and watch them. Until 11:45pm when we left there, the body had still not been found,” she stated.

The grieving daughter said their return to the mortuary around 4:00am on Saturday was another venture in futility.

“We find it hard to believe where the body is and we demand answers because they confirmed to us that their records show nobody has come for the body. We spent a lot of money planning this funeral with relatives travelling from place to attend,” she expressed her frustration.

Boatemaa indicated that, until the body is found, the family cannot go ahead with another preparations.

ALSO READ: