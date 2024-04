A hearse driver transporting a dead body is said to be in critical condition after an accident at Kintampo in the Bono East region.

Three others also sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Kintampo Municipal Hospital.

Adom News‘ Daniel Wiafe reported that, the hearse driver crashed into a truck in an attempt to swerve a tricycle which crossed it.

The dead body has since been transferred into another vehicle for interment.

