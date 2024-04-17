A yet-to-be identified policeman has tragically lost his life in an accident in the Ashanti region.

Unconfirmed reports suggest he was chasing an okada rider who flouted traffic regulation when the accident occurred on Wednesday.

The unfortunate incident happened at the KNUST Junction in Kumasi.

A motorbike he was riding is said to have hit the back of a stationary truck with registration number GM 445-13 while on the wild chase.

A video from the scene which has emerged on social media saw him lying lifeless while commuters expressed shock.

It was captured by Deks 360 Ghana and shared on X by Sika Official.

Watch the video below: