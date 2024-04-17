The Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), John Boadu, has expressed satisfaction with the gains made since he assumed office in January 2024.

He said SIGA has recorded an impressive growth which will bring about a tremendous change with regards to the operations of State Owned Enterprises(SOEs) in Ghana.

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary touted this success story on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

Mr Boadu emphasised that, he is determined to change the face of SIGA and ensure the development of a strategic vision.

“I am very passionate about my job at SIGA and I can say the state owned companies are now doing better than what we inherited in 2016. Most of our state owned companies can perform wonders with innovation and efficient management,” he said.

He stated his predecessor, Stephen Asamoah Boateng who is now the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs did very well and is committed to continue his track record.

Mr. Boadu said he has so far visited several agencies including the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and BOST among others and was impressed with the work being done.

However, he acknowledged others are performing abysmally which is the reason SIGA will in the coming weeks roll out the Public Enterprises League Table (PELT) again for Ghanaians to know the performances of the agencies.

“If we give timely reports through our minister, we will realize that most of the proud CEOs are doing nothing. This year, we will do the PELT awards again for and Ghanaians will know the working hard and performing people. It is a ranking you can rely on.

“Some are following the corporate governance practices, investing and training their people and also have a successive plan. ECG for instance is doing very well. They are not where they have to be but they are doing exceptionally well,” he stated.

