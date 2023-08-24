Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has said he has no plans to contest any parliamentary seat in the 2024 election.

Mr Bodu who revealed this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen said parliamentary duties were too stressful, and he is also tired, hence he cannot get into it.

To him, his main focus at the moment is to work to ensure the NPP breaks the eight and retains power in 2024.

Mr Boadu made these remarks after show host, Osei Bonsu (OB) asked if he was worried about not getting any appointment after losing the Secretaryship position in the NPP election.

Mr Boadu lost his seat to former Youth Employment Agency (YEA) boss Justin Frimpong Kodua (JFK).

JFK won with 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.

Mr Boadu was tipped by many to be given a ministerial appointment in a reshuffle by President Nana Akufo-Addo, but that did not happen.

ALSO READ: