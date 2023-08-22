Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin, has declared his intention to contest the Afigya Kwabere South parliamentary seat in the Ashanti region.

His decision, he noted, was informed by numerous requests from traditional, influential, and opinion leaders, as well as the constituents at large.

Lilwin disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, adding he will contest as an Independent Candidate.

“The call started coming in October 2022, and they have already engaged my mother, and other relatives on their request, and I have also accepted it,” he said.

The actor explained that the constituents said they believe he will be a good leader and serve them better with the investment he has made in the district through the establishment of his school, Great Minds.

“They are convinced that as an actor who may not even earn much but has been able to build a school and also helped several residents in other ways, I can do a lot if given adequate resources.

“I wasn’t interested in the bid from the beginning, but now, I believe I have to respond to the call of my people,” he stated.

ALSO READ: