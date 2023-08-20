Celebrated media personality, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has affirmed nothing good comes easy as she opened up about her struggles with her distinguished headgear.

With the headgear as her distinct brand, the broadcaster has revealed it has resulted in her hair loss.

Taking her turn on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe she had lost her hairline.

This, she said, was a result of constantly wearing the headgear and the tightness that comes with it to prevent it from coming off.

The actress, born Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, however, stated she has no regrets about carving that niche, which gives her easy identification and recognition everywhere she goes.

Ghanaians in 2021 were taken aback when Mama Zimbi, for the first time, decided to take off her headgear for people to catch a glimpse of her natural hair.

But Mama Zimbi on the show revealed she is currently undergoing treatment to restore the hair.

ALSO READ: