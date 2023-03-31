As an indigene of Kroboland, Adom TV/FM presenter, Akumaa Mama Zimbi does not hesitate to speak about her rich culture or put it on display.

She stole the spotlight with her outfit to climax the Adom Ghana Month celebration.

At a grand durbar held at the Multimedia car park on Friday, she appeared in a unique traditional outfit mostly worn for the ‘dipo’ puberty rite in the Kroboland.

Adorned with colourful beads in different sizes, she covered her breast with calabash.

Mama Zimbi complemented her outfit with her signature headgear to the admiration of several patrons who were present.

Other presenters of Adom TV/FM turned up in colourful kente among other traditional regalia and beautifully adorned with ornaments from head to their toe.

Watch video above: