Ghanaian astute Adom TV/FM presenter, lifestyle and sex coach, Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has said she is a very emotional person but tries to stomach any negative thing life throws at her.

According to her, although life is not easy, she was trained to let things out and not allow people to see her sadness.

“I’m a very emotional person but the foundation my parents laid was very firm and that’s what has been my motivation. I have been sad a number of times. There are many times, I shed tears before I come on TV or radio but I try to give the smile out but deep within, I know what you are going through.

“Behind the console, it will shock you to know that you will be okay,” she said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Born in November in Somanya-Eastern Region into the Krobo tribe, Akumaa was the spotlight on Friday, March 3, 2023, as far as the Adom Brands of the Multimedia Group’s Ghana Month series was concerned.