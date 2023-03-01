Kumawood star, Dr Likee, has held an intimate burial ceremony for his late daughter.

The three-month-old passed on in the noon hours of Tuesday, February 28, 2023 over undisclosed causes.

The toddler was buried on Wednesday morning in the presence of family, friends and some actors including Shifo and Gye Nyame.

Videos shared of the sad event captured her little coffin and grave and mourners who could not hold back their tears.

Since the announcement of the demise, Kumawood actors have trooped to Dr Likee’s home to offer condolences.

Also, social media is awash with touching messages to Likee whose job is to make his fans smile through his comic skits.

