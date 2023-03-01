Kumawood is in mourning once again following the death of actor Ras Nene alias Dr Likee’s daughter.

Dr Likee lost his 3-month-old baby on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

In view of this, movie stars have shown up at his home in Kumasi to commiserate with his grieving lover.

Among them was Collins Oteng, better known as Okomfo Kolagee who sent touching words of inspiration to Dr Likee.

According to him, losing his wife this year has helped him better understand the concept of life and death.

Okomfo Kolagae prayed for the God of comfort to locate Dr Likee and give him the strength to endure the trying period.

He also called on the Kumawood fraternity to remember their bereaved colleague in prayers and show him the same support as they did when he lost his wife.

