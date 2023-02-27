Popular Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo, has been spotted in a behind-the-scenes video shooting a movie with an impressive cast that includes popular actors Ras Nene and John Dumelo.

The video, which surfaced online recently, has garnered a lot of attention on social media, with many people expressing their excitement about the upcoming film.

However, Yaw Dabo’s previous comments about movie watchers have caused some fans to express their disapproval of his involvement in the movie.

In an interview with Saddick Adams, Yaw Dabo referred to people who spend an hour watching movies as “lazy,” a statement that did not sit well with many movie enthusiasts.

Some folks dropped hilarious and sarcastic comments saying they hoped the movie was not up to an hour as they did not want to be seen as lazy.

Dabo has since apologised for the statement, but it seems many folks are not ready to forgive him.