The Chief Executive Officer of Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, has shared a screenshot of a message he received from the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam.

According to the media star, the late Black Stars winger sent a message to console him when his (Kwarteng) wife died last year.

The screenshot of Christian Atsu Twasam’s message read:

”You did everything. Your wife should always be proud of you. You are a good man,” said Atsu to Kwarteng.

The media personality accompanied the screenshot with a note praying for the soul of the late former Chelsea star.

”You consoled and encouraged me on June 18, 2022, when my wife passed in Turkey. This world is indeed not our home. May the Almighty Allah grant you Jannatul Firdaus,” Mr Kwarteng said.

The conversation between the late Christian Atsu and the media personality moved netizens.