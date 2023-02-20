The Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer for the Kumasi Assembly, Samuel Pyne, has said he is aspiring to take over the Majority Leader’s seat at Suame.

According to him, he will only do so when the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Osei Kyei Mensah –Bonsu, decides not to contest again.

“We are the owners of Suame. I am not a stranger to Suame and all the towns in that region. I was voted for as a ward secretary in that constituency and I became the polling station chairman for so many years in some constituencies.

“I have served as polling station executive, Assemblyman for my area as well as General Secretary of the regional party and have followed the steps of my teacher and leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, I know I have studied from the right place to do a good job. I am only waiting for Mr Mensah –Bonsu to decide that he won’t go again and trust me, I will contest that seat,” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Monday.

My Pyne said he is fully aware of others who would want to contest the seat in the area but noted that he would win in a convincing manner because he stands taller than the names being bandied around.