Ghanaian actor and YouTube skit maker, Dr Likee who is also known as Ras Nene’s 3-month-old baby has died.

According to Kumawood actors, Komfo Kolege and colleague KyinkyinaaTwaan, who broke the news, the baby died in the early hours of Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The actors have since joined Ras Nene at his residence to mourn with him and his family.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: