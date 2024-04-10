Ghanaian comedian, Dr. Likee, also known as Akabenezer, made a memorable visit to one of his biggest fans, former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

Accompanied by his usual crew, including Kyekeku and others who often feature in his YouTube skits, Dr. Likee went to present an invitation to Gyan for Kyekeku’s upcoming movie premiere in Accra.

Dr. Likee, true to his comedic nature, made a grand entrance with his trademark funny walk and outfit, drawing laughs from both his crew and the retired footballer.

In a video shared on Tiktok, Dr. Likee hilariously attempted to mimic Asamoah Gyan’s iconic moves from his footballing days, much to the delight of the retired player who watched from his balcony.

Asamoah Gyan, who famously captained the Black Stars and holds the record for the team’s all-time leading goalscorer, enjoyed the light-hearted moment.

Watch video below

