American rapper Ja Rule, accompanied by his wife Aisha Atkins, made a significant stop at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum in Accra, paying homage to Ghana’s first president and iconic leader.

During the tour, the couple took time to reflect on the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah and the impact of his leadership on Ghana and the African continent.

Additionally, they expressed admiration for Nkrumah’s vision and commitment to Ghana’s independence struggle.

In collaboration with the US non-profit organization Pencils of Promise, Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins are spearheading the construction of a classroom block at the Nuaso Anglican Primary School.

Teaming up with Pencils of Promise, Ja Rule is set to make a difference in education. A warm welcome from Ebelin Hilda, Administration Manager and Freeman Gobah, Country Director at Pencils of Promise, as they join hands with Ja Rule to give back to the community.

Check out some of the photos of Ja Rule and his wife in Ghana below:

