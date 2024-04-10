The Assembly Member for Asante Akyem Atwedie, Hon. Antwi Karikari Patrick, has expressed grave concern over the recent surge in robberies along the Atwedie Highway.

These incidents have left residents feeling vulnerable and fearful for their safety, posing a significant threat to the well-being of the community.

“The safety and security of our community members and highway users are paramount,” said Hon. Antwi Karikari Patrick. “Immediate action is needed to combat this epidemic of crime and ensure the safety of all who travel along the Atwedie Highway.”

The Atwedie Highway serves as a vital link for commerce and transportation, connecting the municipality to neighbouring communities and facilitating the movement of goods and services.

However, the persistent threat of robbery has disrupted this essential lifeline, impacting businesses, commuters, and the overall economic vitality of the region.

Hon. Antwi Karikari Patrick called upon law enforcement authorities, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Juaso Police Division, to implement immediate and effective measures to address the rising incidence of robbery. Enhanced patrols, increased surveillance, and strategic deployment of resources are urgently needed to deter criminal activity and apprehend those responsible.

He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or incidents promptly, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in combating crime.

“As your elected representative, I am committed to advocating for the necessary resources and support to address this pressing issue,” said Hon. Antwi Karikari Patrick. “Together, let us stand united in the fight against crime and strive to create a safer and more secure future for all residents of Asante Akyem Atwedie.”

