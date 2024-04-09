A 16-year-old boy is battling for his life after being attacked and beaten to pulp for allegedly stealing someone’s manhood at Dansoman Shaibu in the Ablekuma West Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The unfortunate incident is said to have occurred last Friday, April 5, 2024.

The victim has been identified as Bright Lartey, a special needs child.

Narrating the ordeal on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, his mother, Linda Yeboah said she normally leaves Bright in the care of her younger sister when going to work.

However, she came home on Friday evening without Bright at home and upon inquiry, she was told he went to play with friends.

Linda said she was hopeful her son would return because it wasn’t his first time out of the house alone.

“Shockingly, I was home when I had a notification on my phone. I opened and saw a video which captured my son being severely beaten. I rushed out to find out what the problem was and was told he stole someone’s manhood after asking for money to buy water. He had already been taken to the Police station when I got to the scene,” she narrated amidst tears.

The distraught mother explained that, Bright suffered a head injury as a result of the assault.

She said he can barely walk now and in severe pain.

“He can’t even eat, drink water or do anything by himself. He was rushed to the Dansoman Polyclinic for treatment, where a lot of cost has been incurred,” she added.

The victim’s father, Ebenezer Lartey who spoke in the same interview revealed they were asked to do an and X-ray and CT scan due to the physical injuries to ascertain if there were any internal injuries too.

“We went to Medilife for the scan and upon return to the polyclinic, the doctor told us two of his fingers are fractured and also has internal bleeding in his head,” he stated.

Bright, according to the father, has been referred to Korle Bu where he is required to undergo a head surgery, but the family say they have no idea where to get money.

Bright’s case adds to the number of mob actions recorded in recent times over false claims of missing manhood in part of the country.

