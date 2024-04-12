A man, believed to be in his late 30s, has been beaten to pulp by a group of motorcycle riders at Senya Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region over an allegation of causing the disappearance of a colleague rider’s penis.

On Tuesday April 10 at around 2200hrs at Zion C Basic School at Senya Bereku, about 30 young men welding metals, stones and sticks stormed the residence of the victim, identified as Isaac Saint, accusing of stealing the manhood of a ‘pragya’ driver.

According to some eyewitnesses, the pragya driver claimed that his penis varnished few minutes after dropping off the victim at home.

An eyewitness said the victim was beaten with metals, sticks, stones among others as no pleadings could save him from the angry youth.

The witness said there was blood oozing from the nostrils, the head and other parts of the body before the Police came to his rescue.

Police in Senya Bereku later accompanied the complainant for a medical examination at the Senya Polyclinic but found his penis intact.

He told the Police he had visited a spiritual healer at Jehovah El Shaddhai 7th Day Sabbath Assembly at Senya who prayed for him.

The police after the examination arrested the complainant and the spiritual healer, who are currently in police custody.

The the victim is receiving treatment at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital.

When the GNA visited the church, some of the people claimed that the complainant game to the prayer grounds with a shrunken penis and that the pastor prayed for him and that the pastor was innocent.

During a follow-up at Senya Polyclinic, Acting Medical Superintendent, Dr. Samuel Agyapong, told the GNA that the man reported to the facility, but he found out after the examination that the information was false.

He advised the public not to blindly brutalise people based on mere allegations, but first verify through medical examination.

