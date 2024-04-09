Three people have been arrested at Dansoman Shaibu for attacking and beating a 16-year-old boy over an allegation of stealing someone’s manhood.

The victim, Bright Lartey according to his parents, is currently battling for his life as he sustained fractures in his left hand and a head injury after the attack.

His father, Ebenezer Lartey confirmed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem in the wake of reports on similar incident in parts of the country.

Mr Nartey who did not give details about their identities said they raised a false alarm which almost cost his son’s life.

“I wonder why anybody would brutalise such a person in this manner. We left home with GH₵1,600 on Monday when leaving for the hospital and didn’t even return with a pesewa. We’re spending a lot of money because if we don’t, we can’t save the boy’s life,” he bemoaned.

He narrated that, Bright was accused of stealing an unknown person’s manhood after he asked for money to buy water.

The distraught father said Bright whose speech is impaired could not explain himself before the angry mob subjected them to severe beatings.

The suspects, he noted, are in custody at the Dansoman Police Station, pending a court appearance.

“The Commander has assured us he will do everything possible to process them to court to face justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lartey has appealed to all well-meaning Ghanaians to support in saving Bright’s life because they are running low on funds.

