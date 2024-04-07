The Ghana Police Service has arrested nine persons across the country for publication of false news regarding the alleged disappearance of their genitals that led to fear and panic among the public and attacks on innocent citizens.

Police investigations, including medical examinations, disclosed that all the claims are false.

Six persons have been arrested in Kasoa, in the Central Region, two in Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region and another in Nkawkaw, in the Eastern Region, for making such false claims of missing genitals.

Five have been arraigned before court, with three remanded into police custody and two granted bail.

The rest are on Police inquiry bail and would soon be arraigned before court.

The Ghana Police Service notes with concern this increasing trend of persons making false claims of the disappearance of their genitals and blaming innocent bystanders that sometimes lead to mob attacks.

The Service wishes to caution the public against such criminal conduct that is likely to harm innocent people as well as disturb the public peace.

Below is the Police statement