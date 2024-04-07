The Ashaiman Circuit Court has imposed a GH¢1,320 fine on two siblings, for verbally assaulting four public officers.

Safianu Osumanu was fined GH¢720 and Aishatu Osu­manu GH¢600. The two would serve a three-month prison term if they default.

The court presided over by Simon Gaga, sentenced them after they changed their plea from not guilty to five counts of assault on public officers, offensive conduct and disturbance of court.

Police Chief Inspector Chris­tian Oscar Norgbedzi, prosecut­ing, said Ms Millicent Zogli, a janitor at the Ashaiman District Court, is a complainant in the case.

The court heard that other ­complainants are Inspector Hen­ry Tetteh Nartey, a prosecutor, Corporal David Kwame Nyong, a Court Warrant Officer (CWO) and Lance Corporal Rebecca Addo, also a CWO.

Chief Insp. Norgbedzi said the complainants arrested the accused and handed them over to the Ashaiman Divisional CID, for acting together and disturbing court sittings.

The prosecution said the accused attacked and insulted the complainants, who tried to call them to order when they (the accused) were misconducting themselves at the court premises at Ashaiman.

Chief Inspector Norgbedzi said the two siblings accompanied their mother, Hamdiya Inusah, to the court, to hear a civil suit brought against her.

According to the prosecution, while in the immediate vicinity of the court, Safianu verbal­ly assaulted Ms Zogli.

Chief Insp. Norgbedzi said the accused, who were annoyed by the court’s judgement against their mother, also made noise and disturbed court proceed­ings.

The court heard that the police attempted to call the sib­lings to order, but they fiercely resisted, attacked, and insult­ed the complainants.

Chief Insp. Norgbedzi said the accused were however, overpowered and arrested by the police, and arraigned before court.