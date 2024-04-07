An evangelist identified as Timothy Tsikata has recounted how he was nearly lynched after being falsely accused of robbing a trader’s manhood in Ashaiman.

Recounting the incident that occurred on Monday, April 1, 2024, around 1:30 PM, the suspect said he was at the bus station, intending to travel from Ashiaman to Teshie for his ministerial duties.

However, he stopped to buy a pair of jeans but declined due to the high price of the item.

According to Mr. Tsikata, the salesman abruptly accused him of being responsible for the disappearance of his manhood, demanding its immediate return.

Bewildered by the absurd accusation, he said he vehemently denied any involvement.

Tensions rapidly intensified as the salesman launched a physical assault, inciting a nearby mob to join in the violent attack.

Mr. Tsikata recalled being subjected to a vicious assault, with the mob forcefully taking his personal belongings, including his iPhone, tablet, and other valuables.

As the mob attempted to smash his head with bricks, he narrated that two courageous Good Samaritans prevented further harm and escorted him to safety at the Ashiaman Police Station.

With the assistance of the police, his stolen possessions were swiftly recovered, and he received first aid medical attention.

However, during the police investigation, the accuser’s claim of a missing manhood was debunked when it was confirmed to be intact.

It was later revealed that, the missing manhood issue is a robbery trick.

He wrote in parts;

“I was detained behind the counter for about an hour when both of us were called by the police commander for investigation. Police statements were taken from both of us and during the process of the investigation the guy was asked to remove his pants for them to check if indeed the manhood has disappeared. When they checked, surprisingly, the manhood was there hanging in between his two legs.

The police commander asked him, are you not the one who said your manhood is missing, so how come it’s still hanging there after we checked it? He replied, saying that it was initially long but now it’s short. The police commander was very angry and furious and ordered that, the guy be arrested and charged with assault and for also raising a false alarm”.

Mr. Tsikata said he was referred to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

Based on his ordeal, he urged the public to remain vigilant and not fall for such false accusations and scams.

Click to watch video of missing manhood incident: