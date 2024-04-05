The Ghana Police Service Central East Command Kasoa arrested two more people who claim their genitals had vanished.

They are Mahamudu Yahaya, a 40-year-old businessman and Osman Abdul Razak, a 21-year-old student.

The two suspects have been put before the Awutu Breku District Court on charges of publication of false news and deceit of public officer.

Yahaya pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Annir Adobor.

The court deferred his sentence to April 14, 2024.

In the case of Razak, he pleaded not guilty.

The same court admitted Razak to bail in the sum of GHc20,000 with two sureties.

Razak is expected to reappear on May 24, 2024.

In the case of Yahaya, the prosecutor, Inspector Evelyn Boison, said the complainants in the case were Mohammed Nasiru, a scrap dealer and Razak Osman also a scrap dealer, both residing at Tuba, a suburb of Accra, respectively.

The prosecution said Yahaya is a businessman residing at Kakraba Down, Kasoa.

The prosecution said on March 31, 2024, the complainants boarded a Tricycle at Kakraba Down to Kasoa, while the accused also joined them in the vehicle.

On reaching Adom Junction, the accused alighted.

According to the prosecution, the accused later chased and stopped the tricycle on its route to Kasoa, along with his brother, who was driving a saloon with the registration number UE 555-24.

The accused confronted the complainants, alleging that as soon as he alighted, he felt burning sensations all over his body and that when he checked his manhood, he noticed that it had shrunk.

The prosecution said the complainants accompanied Yahaya to the Kasoa Police Station and a complaint was officially lodged.

A police medical report form was issued to Yahaya, and the police accompanied the accused to the Mother and Child Hospital for a medical examination, where the medical doctor on duty, Dr G.K Aidoo, stated in his report that there was no visible change in the accused’s genitals.

In the case of Razak, the prosecutor, Inspector Emelia Gyambrah, said that the complainant, Ismalia Adamu, is a scrap dealer in Kasoa, and the accused, Osman Abdul Razak, is a student.

The prosecution said that the Central East Police Command had received several allegations of penis disappearances for some time, resulting in the attacks on innocent people.

The prosecutor stated that on March 29, 2024, the complainant went to the Kasoa roundabout to meet his coworker for money and to transact phone business but did not meet the friend and therefore became stranded.

The complainant decided to buy a mobile phone on the same day, at 0840 hours, and went to a phone shop to do so.

The accused approached him and caused an alarm, informing others that the complainant had touched his body and that his penis had disappeared.

The accused and others charged the complainant, arrested him, and filed a report at Kasoa Police Station.

The prosecution said a medical form was prepared and with the help of the Police, the accused conveyed to Kasoa Polyclinic for examination, where he was examined by a team of medical staff led by Dr. Lovia Dwomoh, who affirmed with a report that the accused penis “is stable, intact, and healthy.”

