The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has requested that the Electoral Commission (EC) convenes an emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to address concerns on the Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs).

The meeting according to the NDC will focus on the limited BVDs and the reported disappearance of one component of Biometric Verification registration kits.

This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey which said the NDC was worried about the threat the situation could pose to the December 7 election.

“The NDC therefore wishes to request for an emergency IPAC meeting to enable all political parties to discuss these crucial issues and come to a consensus on how to promote free, fair and transparent elections.

“Additionally, per your calendar, you were supposed to call an IPAC meeting to enable all political parties to discuss these issues and come to a consensus on how to promote free, fair and transparent elections,” the statement added.

Below is the statement: