The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has raised alarm over missing biometric verification devices.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Wednesday, he warned that the NDC would not accept the Electoral Commission’s (EC) explanation of the seven missing biometric devices.

“The missing devices could be used to compromise the upcoming elections.We won’t accept those lies” he fumed.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia’s comment come after the EC denied allegation of the missing biometric verification devices.

It explained that, just five laptops were stolen from its stores but it is empty thus will not compromise the credibility of the elections.

But the NDC National Chairman said the EC’s explanation was not satisfactory.

“Where did the thief pass to steal the BVD? We can’t accept what you are saying. It’s not true, they only want to compromise the election,” he said.

Going forward, Mr. Asiedu Nketia said NDC would call for an external audit because the missing BVR machines is with someone.

“They should have traces of people who stole it and since they have not arrested anyone yet, we won’t take that lie. It’s not possible that a secure document like this will go missing.” he added.

ALSO READ:

Return all BVDs – EC to Regional offices

No biometric devices missing, only laptops stolen – EC clarifies

Omane Boamah: Dear Jean Mensa, EC has a lot of work to do