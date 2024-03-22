The Electoral Commission (EC) has instructed its Regional offices to return all Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) used in the 2023 District Level Elections to the headquarters in Accra.

The regions are Greater Accra, Eastern, Western, Central, Upper East, Savannah, Northern, North East, Western North, and Volta.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday March 21, 2024.

“The Commission has been made aware of shortages in the quantity of BVDs retrieved from the aforementioned regions.” The Commission has directed the affected regions to make arrangements for returning the remaining BVDs to the Procurement Inventory and Management Unit at the Head Office,” the statement added.

Below is the full statement