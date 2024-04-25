The Chairman National of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has urged members not to compete with the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in vote buying in the upcoming general election.

According to him, the NDC do not have the resources to match the ruling government, alleging they [NPP] are armed with looted cash.

Asiedu Nketia sent the message of caution at the official introduction of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate to flagbearer, John Mahama on Wednesday.

General Mosquito as he is affectionately called admonished party faithful to focus on their strength and work hard to secure the victory which several polls have predicted.

“Our opponents are armed with looted cash, trying to buy votes. Let’s not fall into the trap of competing with them in vote buying. We can’t match their resources, so let’s focus on our strength!’”

“They will be happy if we move the battle away from principles, from integrity, from honesty and truthfulness to who pays higher. So I would like to caution all of us not to abandon the tools we are more comfortable with and pick the tools NPP is more comfortable with. So let’s remain a party of honesty, a party of truth, a party of integrity and that is the only way we can defeat NPP,” General Mosquito admonished.

