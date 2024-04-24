The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has cautioned supporters against complacency ahead of the 2024 election.

According to him, the party is excited about the favourable predictions from pollsters and surveys.

However, those alone do not guarantee victory, hence the need for members to be vigilant and avoid premature celebrations.

General Mosquito as he is popularly known said this was the official outdooring of John Mahama’s running mate, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, in Accra on Wednesday.

“We are happy that the polls are projecting a massive victory for us but I like to caution that polls result alone don’t constitute a victory for any political party. I want us to guard against the risk of complacency.

“Let us not create a picture that we have already won. I would like to caution everybody that we have not won yet. We are on the way to victory but let’s guard against complacency,” he admonished.

