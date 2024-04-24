The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has advised members to refrain from jostling for positions in John Mahama’s next administration.

Instead, Mr Nketia has urged leading members to focus on the party’s victory in the 2024 general election and not be distracted.

“Because we’re convinced that we are there, a lot of people have begun taking positions and fighting over who will be what in the next government. Some people are not only fighting about the positions they will occupy. They are telling all others that they will be the kingmakers and they will be making appointments,” he said.

The Chairman was speaking at the formal presentation of Prof Opoku-Agyemang on Wednesday at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

“If we’re not careful, this will dampen the enthusiasm and the spirit of our followers. I want to assure everybody that we’re not there yet.

Don’t be fighting about positions, and don’t be talking about who will make appointments. Let’s all go for the hunting first and when we kill the game, we can now argue about sharing the meat,” he advised.

