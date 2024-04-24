More commercial drivers are implementing a self-determined 20% hike in transport fares.

This follows what they say are delays by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Ministry of Transport and other stakeholders to announce new fares despite several meetings while the price of fuel and other inputs rise virtually daily.

Some pictures seen online show the Kaneshie transport station has increased its fares for passengers moving to Madina, New Town, 37 Military Hospital, Adenta, Botwe, Dodowa, Oyarifa and others.

Journey within Accra Old Price New Price Kaneshie – Madina GH₵8.00 GH₵9.60 Kaneshie – New Town GH₵5.00 GH₵6.00 Kaneshie – Botwe GH₵10.00 GH₵12.00 Kaneshie – Dodowa GH₵16.00 GH₵19.20 Kaneshie – 37 Military Hospital GH₵7.00 GH₵8.50 Kaneshie – Adenta GH₵9.00 GH₵11.50 Kaneshie – Nima-Mamobi GH₵5.30 GH₵6.50

Also, the transport station at the Nkrumah Circle released its new list of fares for passengers.

Location Old Price New Price Kaneshie GH₵3.50 GH₵4.20 Odorkor GH₵4.50 GH₵5.40 Bubuashie GH₵4.50 GH₵5.40 Mallam GH₵6 GH₵7.20 Kasoa GH₵9.00 GH₵11.20 Dzorwulu GH₵5.50 GH₵6.60 Liberia Camp GH₵11.00 GH₵13.20

Some new prices at the Nkrumah Circle station

Additionally, VIP JEOUN Transport has announced that effective Friday, April 26, they will increase their transport prices.

Prior to this, taxi stations in some parts of the country, including the Greater Accra Region, had already been implementing the 20% increase.

The Ministry of Transport has warned against such actions until negotiations with leaders of transport operators have been concluded.

It has, therefore, en­treated the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be on the lookout for any driver who flouted the directive.

Also, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), which is advocating for a 30 per cent increment in transport fares, and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) jointly advised commuters against paying any unapproved new transport fares.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Samuel Amoah, in an interview with JoyNews a week ago, said this proposal was taken due to this adverse economic climate.

