The Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC) have jointly advised commuters against paying the transport fares that have not yet been officially approved.

This follows a declaration by the Transport Operators Union and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, announcing a 30 percent hike in transport fares effective April 13, 2024.

The GPRTU and the GRTCC highlighted that, the decision to raise fares stemmed from perceived government inaction on their concerns.

However, they stated that any fare adjustment outside the guidelines outlined by the Administrative Instrument governing public transport fare reviews in the country is considered unauthorized and should be disregarded.

Both organizations are still engaging with stakeholders and the Ministry of Transport to comprehensively assess the various cost factors involved and arrive at a mutually acceptable resolution.

Below is the full statement

PURPORTED INCREASE IN PUBLIC TRANSPORT FARES

It has come to our attention that some sections of Drivers have arbitrarily increased transport fares in contravention of the Administrative Instrument on the review of public transport fares in the country.

This action is illegal and must be stopped immediately if this is true.

As leadership, we have followed with keen interest, the recent adjustment in the fuel prices and other related operational cost. We are currently engaging stakeholders to give consideration to the various cost components and agree on the way forward.

As has been the practice, the leadership met with the Ministry of Transport on Wednesday 10th April, 2024 to present our demands.

Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed. Therefore any increase outside the Administrative Instrument, should be disregarded and treated with contempt. We therefore urge commuters not to pay any fare outside the existing fares.

We are by this statement, urging the Regional Administrations, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and the Station Welfare committees to ensure compliance to the existing fares as no such decision has been taken regarding any fare increment.

We also want to urge all drivers to abide by this directive and have confidence in the leadership. We will continue to push for the welfare of transport operators.

