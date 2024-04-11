Mrs. Mawuena Adzo Trebah, esteemed elder sister of the late Komla Dumor, has tragically passed away.

Details regarding the circumstances of her death remain undisclosed at this time.

Mrs. Trebah’s legacy is marked by groundbreaking achievements, notably becoming the first female to hold the substantive position of Chief Executive Officer at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Serving from April 2013 to January 2017, she demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision during her tenure.

Her illustrious career spanned various senior executive roles, including pioneering work as the first female underground exploration geologist at Ashanti Goldfields Company Ltd. She later assumed pivotal positions at Newmont Ghana Gold Ltd., where she led Corporate Communications, and at Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN), serving as head of Corporate Service.

Beyond her corporate endeavours, Mrs. Trebah was a driving force in entrepreneurship, founding and directing Inspire Africa as its Chief Business Strategist.

The news of Mrs. Trebah’s passing comes on the eve of her birthday, adding poignancy to the loss. She leaves behind her husband, Flt LT Divine Trebah, and their daughter, Katherine Joy, as well as a legacy of trailblazing leadership and dedication to excellence.

Her contributions to Ghana’s business landscape and beyond will be dearly remembered and deeply missed.

MORE: