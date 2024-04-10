Portia Acheampong Abronye, the wife of Bono Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye’ appears to be leading contenders vying to become the next Parliamentary candidate for Ejisu.

So far, the NPP has cleared nine candidates to contest the race on April 13, 2024.

The aspirants include former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi is in the race with four-time aspirant, Abena Pokuaa Boaitey, popularly known as ‘Ejisu Bronii’ and Portia Acheampong Abronye, the wife of NPP Bono Regional Chairman Kwame Baffoe ‘Abronye’.

Others include the Presiding Member(PM) of the Ejisu Municipal Assembly, Helena Mensah, Kingsley Karikari Mensah, constituency second Vice Chairman, Kwabena Boateng, a lecturer at the Akenten Appiah Menkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED), Dr Evans Duah, former Assembly member for Essienimpong Electoral Area, Aaron Prince Duah and Maame Yaa Aboagyewaa.

This follows a research by Institute for Transgenerational Leaders which has predicted more than 62% win for her.

The comprehensive opinion survey was conducted among 1000 selected delegates from the Ejisu constituency with the strategic plan to gauge voting preferences and trends.

The five-day survey was conducted in-person, with each delegate spending 30 to 40 minutes providing their perspectives.

The data was meticulously cross-tabulated and analyzed, offering a nuanced understanding of the attitudes and voting inclinations among different ethnic groups in the constituency.

Survey Results

Among the candidates vying for the parliamentary seat in the Ejisu Constituency, several notable individuals stand out with distinct strengths and backgrounds.

Each candidate vying for the parliamentary seat in the Ejisu Constituency possesses unique political strengths that contribute to their candidacy.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, despite his controversial past in football administration, brings extensive leadership experience and international recognition to the political arena, demonstrating a potential appeal to voters seeking seasoned leadership.

Portia Abronye, with her effective communication skills, strategic decision-making abilities, and familial ties to prominent political figures, presents herself as a strong contender capable of engaging with constituents and addressing their concerns adeptly.

Maame Yaa Aboagye’s prominence within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and her active involvement in party initiatives position her as a confident and committed candidate, with a clear vision for advancing the party’s agenda in Ejisu.

Aaron Prince Duah’s long-standing service in the Ejisu constituency, coupled with his deep understanding of local issues, offers voters a candidate rooted in community experience and capable of representing their interests effectively.

However, candidates such as Abena Boaitey, Helena Mensah, and Kingsley Karikari Mensah face challenges in establishing their political platforms and connecting with voters due to limited information on their political affiliations or contributions.

Overall, the strengths and backgrounds of these candidates will play pivotal roles in shaping the electoral landscape of the Ejisu Constituency, with voters likely to weigh factors such as leadership experience, communication skills, and alignment with their priorities in making their decisions.

Unlike some other candidates who may lack a clear track record of engagement with constituents or a demonstrated understanding of local needs, Abronye has actively demonstrated her dedication to the Ejisu constituency through her recent meeting with delegates and her familial ties to prominent political figures, such as her husband, Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC.

This familial connection not only signifies her intimate knowledge of the constituency’s needs but also suggests a built-in network of support within the political landscape. Additionally, Abronye’s ability to navigate political dynamics and her readiness to engage with constituents indicate her preparedness for the responsibilities of parliamentary representation.

Moreover, her proven ability to engage with constituents and implement impactful initiatives further solidifies her candidacy as the optimal choice to represent the aspirations and concerns of the people of Ejisu Constituency in Ghana’s political landscape.

The poll probed a number of topics related to the candidates, such as their opinions, inclinations, dedication to a certain candidate, evaluation of candidate data, and forecasts on the voters who are still undecided.

An in-depth assessment of the delegates’ opinions was given by the results, which is essential for projecting how the next primaries would turn out.

The Electoral Commission(EC) has set the by-election in the Ejisu constituency of the Ashanti region to April 30, 2024.

The by-election follows the death of sitting MP and Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7, 2024.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says it will decide by April 16 whether to participate in the by-election or not.

