The Ashanti regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set Tuesday, April 16 to decide whether to contest in the upcoming by-election in Ejisu.

This comes after Electoral Commission’s (EC) set April 30, 2024, for the by-election following the death of incumbent Member of Parliament, John Kumah on March 7, 2024.

John Kumah, aged 45, succumbed to a brief illness, leaving behind a wife and six children.

In an interview on Citi News, NDC’s Ashanti Regional Secretary, Dr. Frank Amoakohene said the party will soon give clarity on its stance.

“We in the NDC are far ahead in terms of the processes leading into this by-election and we have a candidate already.

We had not come out with a firm stance on whether we were participating or not because we were hoping and waiting to hear the date and the declaration that the seat is vacant.

“So we are considering a lot of things on our desk and I am very sure that we will be guided by all the research work that has been done and I am sure that by Tuesday, we will be able to put to rest all the debate on whether we are contesting or not.”

