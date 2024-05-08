Black Stars winger, Yaw Yeboah has popped the question to his girlfriend, Gifty Boakye, a model who happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Black Stars deputy skipper and Arsenal star, Thomas Partey.

Photos posted on Boakye’s Instagram page captured the heart warming moment of the proposal.

Ms. Boakye showed off the sparkling rock on her finger as the couple donned matching white outfits.

“Colossians 3:17 🤍 New Age, new chapter… same BIG GOD! 🎂 #HappyBirthdayBigGift,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @giftyb_

Following her ecstatic “yes” to the 27-year-old Columbus Crew player, Gifty proudly showed off her engagement ring in subsequent photos.

Their relationship first made headlines in 2023 when Ms. Boakye shared glimpses of her time with Yeboah, including supporting him at a stadium during one of his league games for Columbus Crew in the USA.

This happy occasion comes after Gifty’s split with Thomas Partey became public in 2022.