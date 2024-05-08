Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, is bullish in the team’s potential to overcome obstacles hindering their progress.

Recent tournaments have seen the four-time African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions under scrutiny for lacklustre displays, notably exiting the group stages in their last three major competitions.

Disappointingly, at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars bowed out in the group phase despite high hopes.

Nevertheless, Ayew, boasting over 100 caps for his country, exudes confidence in the team’s resilience despite recent setbacks.

“The players begin by understanding the weight of wearing this jersey, a symbol cherished by millions. It’s a heavy responsibility, one that requires sturdy shoulders,” remarked the 33-year-old in an interview with Canal+.

Acknowledging the current challenges, Ayew expressed optimism.

“I know we’ll bounce back. We’re enduring a rough patch, but we’ll navigate through it, I’m certain” he added.

Meanwhile, Andre Ayew is set to lead the team’s resurgence as they regroup in June for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.