AFC Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo has credited adopting aspects of Didier Drogba’s playing style for his significant growth as a footballer.

The Ghana international has been instrumental for the Cherries, who are currently 11th in the Premier League with 48 points.

Semenyo has, however, scored eight goals in 32 appearances this season.

In an interview with Premier League TV ahead of their final game of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Semenyo cited the Ivory Coast legend and other players as a major influence on his development.

“I remember when I was injured…I just watched players who have similar attributes to myself. I remember watching Michail Antonio, Breel Embolo, a bit of Drogba, and just a lot of movement in behind, timing my runs, and being a nuisance,” he said.

“I just always used to watch them and tried implementing what they had into my game. I feel like that’s played a massive part,” he added.

Meanwhile, Semenyo is expected to be included in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.