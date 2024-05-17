The Parliament of Ghana has approved President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial nominees by a majority decision.

The exercise was held without the Minority MPs who boycotted the proceedings on Friday, May 17.

After back and forth between the caucuses, the Minority indicated that they would not be part of the approval that would further increase Akufo-Addo’s government size.

But the Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo Markin prayed Speaker Bagbin to go ahead with the process.

The Speaker allowed and the House accordingly approved the report of the appointment committee.

The President on February 14, 2024, did his first ministerial reshuffle since 2017.

Approximately 12 current ministers affected, including 10 cabinet members and two regional ministers. Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta was among those relieved of their positions.

The nominees included: Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye(Health), Ophelia Mensah Hayford (Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation), Fatimatu Abubakar (Information), Dakoa Newman (Gender, Children and Social Protection) and Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah ( Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development).

Lydia Seyram Alhassan(Sanitation and Water Resources), Andrew Egyapa Mercer( Tourism, Arts and Culture) Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover and Oti Region; Daniel Machator.

The Deputy Ministers of State designated by the President have also been approved by the House.

ALSO READ: