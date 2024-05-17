The Minority in Parliament staged a walk-out on Friday, May 17 during deliberations on the approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

The walkout was after they reiterated their position on the huge size of the Akufo-Addo government and the economic implication on Ghanaians.

The Minority Leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson questioned how the approval of the ministerial nominees was classified as an urgent matter.

“May I ask, how is the approval of the President’s nominees for ministerial positions an urgent matter, when this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government already has a large number of ministers and deputy ministers?” he asked.

Amidst the walkout, some of the lawmakers were heard saying, “Ghanaians are suffering.” Dr Ato Forson told the Majority side that “If you don’t care, we care.” while the Majority shouted bye bye.

The approval of the new ministerial nominees should have taken place on March 20, 2024.

However, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin suspended the process, citing an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor.

The House subsequently went on recess and reconvened today May 17, 2024 for an emergency session.

