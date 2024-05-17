Listeners of Joy FM have expressed diverse opinions on whether a man should accept money that his wife took from a male friend.

During Friday’s edition of the Super Morning Show, the topic stirred significant debate: “As a man in dire need of financial support, would you accept money your wife received from another man?”

When the phone lines opened, callers shared a range of perspectives.

Many listeners said they would trust their wives and accept the money without qualms.

However, some found the idea of a wife seeking financial help from another man questionable and objected to ever accepting such money.

Watch the full discussion below