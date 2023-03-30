Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, has advised executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to “get serious”.

To him, it was unnecessary for the party leadership to fish out Members of Parliament who voted in favour of the six ministerial nominees.

He warned that the party may be at risk of losing the 2024 general election if they do not stay focused.

“NDC is not serious. The party executives need to get serious. Who did they say they’re going to fish out, to achieve what?”

“Such a prodigal party, they’ll be at this and eventually lose the elections and go to the Supreme Court that’s what they’re going to do. Because they’re not doing what they’re supposed to do. They should be focused as a party.

“After we elected the Speaker of Parliament did you hear NPP say some of these things?” he quizzed.

“Per our standing orders, orders 1,7,4, and 5 states that when it comes to approving presidential nominees, it’s supposed to be by secret ballot. So those who took pictures violated our standing orders and even the constitution of the Republic of Ghana.”

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he indicated that the Second Deputy Speaker condemned the Minority MPs who took shots of their votes when it was supposed to be a secret ballot.

Dr Nyarko added that should the party continue on this path, “it will further worsen the plight of the party.”

ALSO READ:

We’ll fish out our MPs who approved Akufo-Addo’s ministers – Joseph Yamin

Ade Coker predicts doom for NDC MPs who approved ministerial nominees

“Yesterday the Second Deputy Speaker made a statement on the floor condemning that act, it was so bad.

“When building a country it’s about national interest and not party interest. Some people will vote based on their conscience and principles.”