The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has raised concerns on President Nana Akufo-Addo’s refusal of the transmission of the anti-LGBTQI+ bill for his assent.

Speaker Bagbin has described the President’s action as a grave threat to Ghana’s democracy and undermines the the spirit of cooperative governance.

“The behaviour exhibited by the Presidency in refusing to accept the transmission of this bill not only deviates from established democratic practices but also undermines the spirit of cooperative governance and mutual respect for the arms of government. The President’s refusal to accept the transmission of the bill is, by all accounts, not supported by the constitutional and statutory provisions that guide our legislative process.

“This ongoing scenario poses a grave threat to our legislative authority and, by extension, the democratic principles we strive to uphold. The implications of such executive actions extend far beyond the immediate legislative items at hand. They erode the foundational checks and balances that our forebearers painstakingly established to ensure a vibrant and functioning democracy,” he stated.

A letter dated March 18, 2024 and issued by the Office of the President directed Parliament to refrain from sending the bill which was passed on February 28 for presidential assent.

The letter signed by the Executive Secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante, noted there are two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court against the bill.

However, the livid Speaker who was forced to adjourn proceedings and suspend the approval of new ministerial nominees said the action of Akufo-Addo if left unchecked risk setting dangerous precedents.

Citing instances where the President has refused to sign other bills, he asserted the action threaten the integrity of institutions.

“This is a principle that forms the cornerstone of our political system. Such actions, if left unchecked, risk setting dangerous precedents that threaten the integrity and functionality of our democratic institutions.

“To situate this statement in the appropriate context, it is crucial to acknowledge a disturbing pattern emerging from the Executive branch, which points to a concerning disregard for the foundational principles enshrined in the Constitution, 1992,” he added.

Speaker Bagbin urged the Presidency to reconsider its position to facilitate a transparent legislative process.

“I reiterate that the refusal to even accept the bill for consideration falls outside the legal bounds established by our constitutional framework. It is incumbent upon the President to accept the bill and take the necessary action within the prescribed constitutional limits, whether that action is assent, refusal, or referral to the Council of State for advice,” he admonished.

