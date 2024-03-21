After successfully progressing through the preliminary stage, twenty-four schools have made it to the quarter-finals of the Luv FM Primary Schools Quiz.

The 5th edition of the Quiz has 24 schools successfully progressing to the stage, which promises to be filled with excitement and brilliance as pupils will face tougher but delightful questions.

The competition commenced on February 26, 2024, with 36 schools participating in the preliminary stage.

The quiz has two students from each of the three competing schools battling out their knowledge and skills.

There are three rounds in the contest. The first round consists of Spelling B, followed by General Knowledge and Lucky Letter and Speed round.

The school with fewer points gets eliminated, while the other two advance to the next round. Should there be a tie, the contestants are given additional questions to answer.

Matta Devi school scored the highest point in the preliminary stage of the competition with 81 points.

Pupils participating in the competition are in upper primary class 4-6.

The Luv Fm Primary Schools Quiz is sponsored by Flora Tissues, Bigoo, Top Choco, Pepsodent Cavity Fighter Toothpaste, Madam Catherine, Book Care and Woodin,

Others are OMES Original Lemonade Charcoal Toothpaste, Perfect Grade Publications and Stationary, Franco Trading Enterprise, New Generation Investment Services (NGIS), Dunamist Plast, The Seed Travel Consult, DBS Industries, Adansi Travels Summer Camp 2024, Royal UC MAS.