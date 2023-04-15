Divine Mission Academy has emerged winner of the fourth edition of the Luv FM Primary Schools Quiz.

The first-time finalist outsmarted 2022 champions, Manna International School by a nine-point margin to clinch the bragging rights as the best Primary School in the Ashanti region.

Coming into the contest for the first time, Matta Devi School came in third with 19 points.

The contest began with each school munching some English words in the Spelling Bee round.

As a bird let loose, Manna International School soared at the end of the first round, but could not keep their pace as Divine Mission clipped their wings in the second round.

The contestants from Divine Mission led the round with 13 points while Manna International and Matta Devi trailed them with 10 points each.

With their gaze fixed on the grand prize, the 2022 champions never relented as they managed to close up the gap in the third round of the final contest.

But their points could not shove them forward to whisk away the trophy and retain the championship title.

Leaving no stone unturned, Divine Mission Academy gradually ousted every contender they met during the competition.

Excitement and a sense of fulfillment filled the hearts and faces of students of the school.

“I never expected to do this but today by the grace and help of God enabled us to win the trophy. I read extensively and prayed to God,” said the one lady contestant of Divine Mission Academy.

Quiz Coordinators of Divine Mission Academy are confident of retaining the title next year.

Manna International School is promising a fierce comeback in the next edition.

“We weren’t expecting the questions to be this difficult but we are definitely coming back stronger next year,” one of them said.

Contestants of Matta Devi School could not hold their tears as they came nowhere near their major contenders.

“I am really sad we couldn’t win the contest,” said a distraught student of the school.

The three contestants from Divine Mission Academy will enjoy a cozy educational flight to Accra while they benefit from other packages from sponsors, including tablets, educational materials and a TV set for the school.